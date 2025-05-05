National Astronaut Day 2025: Honouring Rakesh Sharma, Shubhanshu Shukla & India’s other space icons
Produced by Subhadra Srivastava
As India marks National Astronaut Day on 5 May 2025, the country reflects on the achievements of astronauts who, by birth or heritage, have helped shape India’s presence in space exploration. From pioneers of the past to new voices in international missions, their journeys reflect dedication, courage, and a shared ambition to explore beyond Earth.
Born in Karnal, Haryana, Kalpana Chawla was the first woman of Indian origin in space. She flew on two NASA missions, the second of which—STS-107—ended in tragedy in 2003. Her legacy continues to inspire young women in science and engineering worldwide.
In 1984, Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian citizen to fly to space aboard the Soviet Soyuz T-11. His reply to then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on how India looks from Space—“Saare Jahan Se Achha”—remains iconic.
Sunita Williams is an Indian origin NASA astronaut who was born in Ohio, USA, to an Indian father from Gujarat. Sunita has spent over 608 days in space and holds the record for most spacewalks by a woman. Recently, she returned after spending approximately 9 months in space.
Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari commanded the SpaceX Crew-3 mission in 2021. Born to Indian parents in the US, he represents a generation of global professionals with Indian roots contributing to space research and exploration.
Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to became the second Indian citizen in space, flying to the ISS in May 2025. This mission is a collaboration between NASA, SpaceX, Axiom Space, and ISRO. His flight comes as India advances towards its indigenous human spaceflight project, Gaganyaan.
Though their paths differ, these astronauts share a connection to India that resonates deeply with the nation’s growing ambitions in space. Their stories encourage future generations to dream higher—and reach farther.