NASA's Sunita Williams to be carried on a 'stretcher' after prolonged space mission! Here's why
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are scheduled to return to Earth on Tuesday, March 18, after an extended nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Upon landing, standard protocol dictates that they will be carried on stretchers. Here's an overview of the reasons behind this procedure:
Initially planned as a short-term mission, Williams and Wilmore's stay was prolonged due to technical issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, resulting in a nine-month tenure aboard the ISS.
After prolonged exposure to microgravity, astronauts' bodies undergo physiological changes. Returning to Earth's gravity requires a period of readjustment, during which balance and coordination can be compromised.
In microgravity, muscles are used less frequently, leading to atrophy. Despite regular exercise routines on the ISS, some muscle weakening is inevitable, necessitating assistance upon return.
Astronauts can experience bone density loss of approximately 1% per month in space. This reduction increases the risk of fractures, making immediate support crucial upon landing.
The vestibular system, responsible for balance, adapts to microgravity. Upon re-entry, this system must readjust, often causing dizziness and nausea, known as space motion sickness.
NASA implements strict safety measures to ensure astronauts' well-being post-mission. Using stretchers minimizes the risk of injury during the initial readjustment phase.
Immediate medical assessments are conducted to monitor astronauts' health. Utilizing stretchers facilitates efficient transport to medical facilities for thorough evaluations. citeturn0search0 These procedures underscore the challenges astronauts face when returning from extended periods in space and the measures in place to ensure their safe reintegration to Earth's environment.
