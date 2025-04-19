NASA's PUNCH mission satellites begin operation, capture initial solar image
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
NASA’s PUNCH mission has just captured its first set of images. The four small satellites, launched in March, are now showing us their first view of the space around the Sun.
The PUNCH mission isn’t just one satellite; it’s four. These spacecraft orbit Earth in formation, acting as a single instrument to study the solar wind and help solve some of the Sun’s biggest mysteries.
The first-light images reveal faint starlight and a soft amber glow called zodiacal light, sunlight reflected off dust near the Sun. Stars like Taurus and Cetus can be seen twinkling in the background.
PUNCH is built to study the solar wind streams of charged particles flowing from the Sun. These particles create the heliosphere, an invisible bubble surrounding our solar system. PUNCH will help track how the solar wind forms and moves.
While stars appear in early images, the mission's goal is to remove this background and clearly see the faint solar wind. Advanced image processing will isolate the Sun’s outflowing material in incredible detail.
Each PUNCH satellite is testing a tiny water-powered engine. These engines split water into hydrogen and oxygen, then burn them to move the satellites. It’s clean, safe, and helps keep their formation steady.
PUNCH will finish its testing phase by June. After that, the team will begin full scientific observations. This summer, we’ll start getting new data to help us understand our Sun and our solar system.