NASA’s Hubble Telescope discovers a rogue 'Magnetar' racing through deep space
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has spotted a magnetar, a supermagnetic neutron star speeding across our galaxy. Its name? SGR 0501+4516. However, where it came from is still a mystery. Scientists say it might not have formed in a supernova like most neutron stars.
A magnetar is a type of neutron star with a magnetic field that is trillion times stronger than Earth’s. If one passes near Earth, it could wipe out every credit card on our planet. If you get within 600 miles, it would tear our atoms apart. Only 30 magnetars have been discovered in our Milky Way so far.
First discovered in 2008 by NASA’s Swift Observatory, SGR 0501 was seen flashing powerful gamma rays from the Milky Way’s edge. It was believed to be born near a supernova remnant (HB9). However the new data tells a different story.
Using images from 2010, 2012, and 2020, scientists tracked its tiny motion across space. They used data from ESA’s Gaia spacecraft for precise star maps. Result? The magnetar’s path doesn’t line up with HB9 or any known supernova. So where was it born?
If it wasn’t born in a star explosion, scientists believe SGR 0501+4516 might’ve formed from the merger of two neutron stars or an accretion induced collapse when a white dwarf star pulls in too much gas and collapses. This could create a magnetar, not an explosion.
SGR 0501 might help solve a space mystery Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) intense, short blasts of radio waves. Some FRBs come from areas with no recent star births so magnetars like this one could be the key.
Hubble has more observations planned to study other magnetars in our galaxy. These studies could reveal how magnetars form and how they impact high energy events like: Gamma ray bursts, super luminous supernovae, fast radio bursts etc.