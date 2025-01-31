NASA to shut down James Webb Telescope? Agency could lack funds to support the mission: Report
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The James Webb Space Telescope, one of NASA’s most advanced space observatories, is at risk due to potential budget cut proposals made by Donald Trump’s administration. Despite exceeding scientific expectations, financial limitations could impact its operations as early as this year.
A report by SpaceNews suggests that a 20% reduction in funding could significantly slow down scientific research. Tom Brown, mission manager at the Space Telescope Science Institute, warned that such cuts could affect data analysis, observation planning, and support for research programs.
Since beginning operations in July 2021, James Webb has provided groundbreaking insights into the early universe. However, demand for its use is nearly nine times higher than available observing time, making budget constraints an additional challenge.
Initial cost estimates in 2011 did not fully account for rising operational expenses and inflation. Brown noted that financial flexibility has decreased, affecting mission efficiency, including the frequency of instrument calibration and overall data quality.
Due to an efficient launch in 2020, James Webb used less fuel than anticipated, extending its expected lifespan from five years to 20. However, effective funding and planning remain crucial for sustaining long-term scientific output.
In the most recent application cycle, NASA received over 2,300 proposals for telescope use, highlighting its significance in modern space research. Without sufficient funding, many of these scientific goals may not be realised.
With budget cuts looming, NASA must address funding shortfalls to maintain James Webb’s research capabilities. The telescope represents a major achievement in space exploration, and its continued operation is essential for advancing our understanding of the universe.
{{ primary_category.name }}