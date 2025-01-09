NASA shuts down JPL lab due to raging fire in LA
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles has been temporarily closed due to the Eaton Fire, which broke out near Altadena on January 7.
JPL, managed by Caltech, oversees key NASA missions like the Perseverance rover and Europa Clipper. Operations have been disrupted due to the wildfire.
The Eaton Fire has burned over 1,000 acres north of Pasadena, fueled by strong winds. CalFire is working to contain the spread.
JPL Director Laurie Leshin confirmed that while the lab has not suffered fire damage, nearby evacuations are underway. Many staff members have fled their homes, with some reporting losses.
The lab is closed to all but emergency personnel, who are working to safeguard the area are still on site. Teams are assessing wind-related destruction.
The Eaton Fire is one of several wildfires in the Los Angeles area. The Palisades Fire, affecting Pacific Palisades, remains the most destructive.
The wildfire adds to JPL’s challenges after two rounds of layoffs in 2024, reducing staff by 13 per cent due to funding issues. Despite the disruptions, JPL remains critical to NASA’s operations.
{{ primary_category.name }}