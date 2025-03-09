'James Webb killer': NASA set to launch SPHEREx and PUNCH missions tonight: Check schedule, live stream and more

Mar 09, 2025, 01:38 AM

Launch Details

NASA will launch the SPHEREx and PUNCH missions aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, on March 8 at 10:09 p.m. EST (March 9 at 0309 GMT). The missions are part of NASA’s Launch Services Program, which pairs scientific missions with commercial rockets for cost efficiency.

Where to Watch

The launch will be streamed live on NASA+ and the agency’s official YouTube channel.

SPHEREx Mission Purpose

The Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionisation and Ices Explorer (SPHEREx) will study infrared light from distant galaxies to analyse cosmic evolution and how elements like water spread across the universe.

SPHEREx vs James Webb

Unlike the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which focuses on specific celestial objects, SPHEREx will scan the sky on a much wider scale, mapping galaxies around JWST’s targets.

PUNCH Mission Purpose

The Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere (PUNCH) will deploy four satellites to study how the Sun’s outer atmosphere (corona) transitions into the solar wind, which affects space weather

Impact on Space Weather Monitoring

The mission will help scientists track coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which can affect Earth’s power grids, satellites, and astronaut safety.

Key Observing Techniques

PUNCH will use polarisation analysis and an artificial solar eclipse to study the Sun’s activity and its influence on the solar system.