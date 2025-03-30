NASA satellites reveals Earth’s sea ice have reached record low levels
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA and the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) recorded Arctic sea ice levels at 5.53 million square miles (14.33 million square kilometres) on 22 March 2025, marking the lowest winter maximum extent ever observed.
On 1 March 2025, Antarctic sea ice shrank to 764,000 square miles (1.98 million square kilometres), tying for the second-lowest minimum extent ever recorded in the region.
By mid-February 2025, total global sea ice had declined by over 1 million square miles (2.5 million square kilometres) compared to pre-2010 averages. The missing ice now covers an area roughly equivalent to the United States east of the Mississippi River.
NASA scientist Linette Boisvert warned that entering the next summer season with reduced ice coverage could have lasting consequences, making future recovery more difficult.
Reduced winter sea ice disrupts Arctic ecosystems, affecting wildlife breeding and food availability. The decline also contributes to stronger storms and increased coastal erosion.
Scientists use satellite data, including microwave radiation readings, to measure ice coverage. Historical records dating back to the 1970s provide context for long-term changes in sea ice extent.
While the Arctic’s long-term decline is well established, NSIDC scientist Walt Meier noted that it is unclear whether Antarctica’s lower ice levels signal a permanent shift or a temporary fluctuation.
