NASA and ISRO's NISAR satellite mission may launch in June

Produced by Abhinav yadav

Abhinav Yadav
Apr 19, 2025, 10:48 PM

ISRO-NASA NISAR Mission

After long delays, India’s NISAR mission with NASA could finally lift off this June. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan shared the update during a meeting with Science Minister Jitendra Singh.

What is NISAR Mission All About?

NISAR stands for NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar. It’s a powerful Earth observation satellite that will track small geographical changes in Earth.

Why It Matters for the World

From glacier melt to forest loss and volcanic shifts to earthquake zones, NISAR will offer critical insights into Earth’s dynamic changes and help scientists monitor climate change in real time.

Delays and Testing Challenges

Though first planned for 2023, NISAR’s launch was delayed due to issues with its 12-metre antenna. It had to be shipped back to the US from Bengaluru for upgrades and improvements.

ISRO’s Busy Schedule in May

Before NISAR, ISRO will launch two big missions: the Earth observation satellite, EOS-09, and a test flight (TV-D2) for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program.

A Historic Indian Astronaut Launch Ahead

Also in May, Indian Air Force officer Shubhanshu Shukla will fly to the International Space Station on Axiom-4. He’ll become only the second Indian to travel into space after Rakesh Sharma.

NISAR to Watch Earth Like Never Before

Once launched, NISAR will become the most detailed Earth monitoring satellite, capturing daily changes across continents, bringing India and the US to the frontline of climate science.