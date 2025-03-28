Myanmar Earthquake: What is Sagaing fault and how dangerous is it?
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar on March 28, with its epicentre located 16 kilometres north-northwest of Sagaing. The quake was followed by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock 12 minutes later, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The 91-year-old Sagaing Bridge (The Ava Bridge) collapsed into the Irrawaddy River, and reports indicate damage to buildings in Mandalay and roads in Naypyidaw. So far, no casualties have been confirmed, though assessments are ongoing.
Seismic waves reached Bangkok and Chiang Mai in Thailand, causing water to splash from swimming pools and disrupting construction projects. The intensity of the tremors caused panic among residents unaccustomed to strong earthquakes.
The earthquake originated from the Sagaing Fault, a major geological fault line running through central Myanmar. It is a strike-slip fault, meaning it causes horizontal movement between tectonic plates, leading to frequent seismic activity.
Myanmar lies within the Alpide Belt, the second-most earthquake-prone region after the Pacific Ring of Fire. The Sagaing Fault and the Sunda Megathrust are the primary sources of seismic activity in the country.
Authorities advise against travelling to Myanmar due to the potential for aftershocks and the ongoing civil conflict. Several governments, including Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, have recommended that their nationals avoid unnecessary travel or leave the country.
Unlike Myanmar, Thailand is considered a low-risk earthquake zone as its nearest fault lines are in Myanmar and Indonesia. The strong tremors experienced in Bangkok and Chiang Mai were unusual, contributing to the heightened alarm among residents.
