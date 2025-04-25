'Moving at 1,77,027 kmph': This rogue magnetar can destroy the fabric of our existence
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Astronomers have tracked a rare type of neutron star, known as a magnetar, named SGR 0501+4516, moving across the Milky Way at over 110,000 mph. The object is considered a “zombie star” due to its unusual characteristics and high velocity.
Magnetars are neutron stars — the dense remnants of massive stars that have collapsed. Despite being only about 20 kilometres in diameter, they can be more massive than the Sun and possess extraordinarily strong magnetic fields.
SGR 0501+4516 is one of only about 30 magnetars identified in the Milky Way. Its magnetic field is approximately 100 trillion times stronger than Earth’s. This makes it capable of disrupting electronics and tearing apart atoms if it came close enough.
Scientists say if such a magnetar came within half the distance of the Moon, it could erase all magnetic data on Earth. At 600 miles away, it could destroy human bodies at the atomic level. Fortunately, this object is located 15,000 light-years from Earth.
Discovered in 2008 near the supernova remnant HB9, astronomers originally believed the two were connected. However, new data from the Hubble Space Telescope and ESA’s Gaia mission shows the magnetar is travelling too fast and in the wrong direction to have come from HB9.
With no clear origin, researchers now suggest the magnetar may have formed without a supernova explosion. It could have emerged from the direct collapse of a white dwarf star — a rare process that bypasses the traditional blast associated with star death.
This alternate formation theory could help explain other cosmic phenomena, such as fast radio bursts. Scientists are continuing to investigate the object’s path and characteristics to better understand the formation of magnetars and their role in high-energy space events.