'More valuable than Gold': Satellite galaxies hold clues to the value of 'Dark Matter' in deep space
Scientists estimate that less than 1 kilogram of dark matter exists in a volume equivalent to Earth’s size. Despite dark matter outweighing ordinary matter by a 5:1 ratio in the universe, its extreme dispersion makes it less concentrated on Earth than gold.
A new study suggests that pulsars, rapidly spinning neutron stars, can be used to measure dark matter’s distribution in the Milky Way. Pulsars emit beams of light at precise intervals, making them useful as cosmic timing tools.
Previous research relied on binary pulsars—systems where pulsars orbit companion stars—to measure galactic acceleration. The latest study shows that solitary pulsars can also provide reliable data, effectively doubling the number of pulsars available for analysis.
The Milky Way’s interaction with satellite galaxies, such as the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), creates an asymmetrical gravitational pull. This results in a wobbling effect that influences pulsar accelerations, helping researchers refine dark matter density measurements.
For the first time, scientists have measured local dark matter density using direct acceleration data. The technique allows for detecting minute changes in velocity—at a scale of 10 centimetres per second per decade—enabling more precise mapping of dark matter’s influence.
Neutron stars, the remnants of massive stars, are among the densest known objects. Their extreme magnetic fields and rapid rotation provide unique conditions to study gravitational effects, including those linked to dark matter.
As more pulsar data is collected, scientists aim to refine dark matter’s role in shaping the Milky Way’s structure. The study, available on the preprint server arXiv, represents a step towards measuring small-scale accelerations caused by dark matter’s gravitational pull.
