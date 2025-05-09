'Moong Dal Halwa': ISRO packs 'ghar Ka khaana' for Shubhanshu Shukla’s 14-day space trip

Produced by Abhinav Yadav

Abhinav Yadav
May 09, 2025, 03:32 PM

Indian astronaut to enjoy desi food in space!

ISRO is sending special Indian food to space for astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who will fly to the International Space Station (ISS) on May 29, 2025 as part of Axiom Mission 4.

Photo Credit : Axiom Space

What’s cooking for Shukla in space?

Shubhanshu Shukla will eat rice dishes, moong dal halwa, and mango nectar aboard the ISS. These meals are specially prepared by ISRO and DRDO, and approved by NASA for space use.

Ghar ka khana in zero gravity

“Shukla ji will get home style Indian food, along with international options,” said DK Singh, Director of ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre. It’s the taste of home served in orbit.

NASA gives green signal to desi food

The food was first made for India’s upcoming Gaganyaan mission. Now, it’s heading to the ISS thanks to NASA’s approval, making Indian space cuisine officially global.

Taste test before take-off!

In a video shared by Axiom Space, Shubhanshu Shukla is seen tasting Indian dishes and giving feedback. These meals will be packed and sent to the ISS for astronauts to enjoy during their stay.

Who’s flying with Shukla?

Shubhanshu Shukla is the mission pilot for Axiom Mission 4. He will fly alongside Peggy Whitson (commander), Sawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary).

Countdown to launch: 29 May!

The Axiom Mission 4 will launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 10:33 PM IST on May 29. For 14 days, Shubhanshu Shukla will represent India.