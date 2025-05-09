'Moong Dal Halwa': ISRO packs 'ghar Ka khaana' for Shubhanshu Shukla’s 14-day space trip
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
ISRO is sending special Indian food to space for astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who will fly to the International Space Station (ISS) on May 29, 2025 as part of Axiom Mission 4.
Shubhanshu Shukla will eat rice dishes, moong dal halwa, and mango nectar aboard the ISS. These meals are specially prepared by ISRO and DRDO, and approved by NASA for space use.
“Shukla ji will get home style Indian food, along with international options,” said DK Singh, Director of ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre. It’s the taste of home served in orbit.
The food was first made for India’s upcoming Gaganyaan mission. Now, it’s heading to the ISS thanks to NASA’s approval, making Indian space cuisine officially global.
In a video shared by Axiom Space, Shubhanshu Shukla is seen tasting Indian dishes and giving feedback. These meals will be packed and sent to the ISS for astronauts to enjoy during their stay.
Shubhanshu Shukla is the mission pilot for Axiom Mission 4. He will fly alongside Peggy Whitson (commander), Sawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary).
The Axiom Mission 4 will launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 10:33 PM IST on May 29. For 14 days, Shubhanshu Shukla will represent India.