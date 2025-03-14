'Miracle': Italian scientist freezes light using quantum techniques
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Researchers in Italy have demonstrated that light can behave as a supersolid—a state of matter that flows without friction while maintaining a structured form. This discovery, published in Nature, challenges existing theories about energy and matter.
The study was conducted by Antonio Gianfate from CNR Nanotec and Davide Nigro from the University of Pavia. They described their findings as an initial step towards understanding the supersolid nature of light.
A supersolid is a unique phase where particles exhibit both rigidity and fluid-like properties. Previously, this behaviour had only been observed in Bose-Einstein condensates (BECs), which form at temperatures near absolute zero.
Instead of lowering temperature, scientists used quantum techniques to create a supersolid state in light. They worked with a semiconductor platform where photons behaved similarly to electrons, forming structured patterns.
The researchers used gallium arsenide structures with microscopic ridges, directing a laser to generate hybrid light-matter particles called polaritons. As photon numbers increased, they formed satellite condensates—key indicators of supersolidity.
Supersolid light could improve quantum computing by enabling more stable quantum bits (qubits). This discovery may lead to advancements in photonic circuits and optical technologies.
Scientists plan to refine techniques for stabilising supersolid light and further investigate its quantum properties. The study opens new possibilities for manipulating light in ways that could transform quantum mechanics and computing.
{{ primary_category.name }}