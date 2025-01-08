Meet V Narayanan, ISRO's new Commander-in-Chief succeeding S Somanath

V Narayanan, the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), has been named the next chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
V Narayanan will take over from the incumbent chairman, S Somnath, on January 14, as per an official government notification.
Joining ISRO in 1984, V Narayanan has held various roles in propulsion systems, including contributions to the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) programs.
V Narayanan played a pivotal role in developing ISRO’s indigenous Cryogenic Upper Stage (CUS) for GSLV Mk-II. He also led the development of the C25 cryogenic stage for GSLV Mk-III.
Under his leadership, LPSC contributed propulsion systems for missions such as Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1, and Gaganyaan, including critical components like throttle-able thrusters for soft landings.
V Narayanan has guided teams working on next-generation propulsion systems, including semi-cryogenic stages, LOX-methane engines, and electric propulsion thrusters to enhance ISRO’s capabilities.
A recipient of numerous honours, V Narayanan holds an M.Tech and a Ph.D. in cryogenic and aerospace engineering from IIT Kharagpur. His work has significantly influenced propulsion technology in Indian space missions.
V Narayanan has contributed to ISRO’s propulsion roadmap for 2017–2037 and served as a member of the National Expert Committees and international professional bodies, advancing India’s space exploration goals.
