Meet UK's StormShroud! A drone that can turns fighter jets into ghosts
Produced by Subhadra Srivastava
The Royal Air Force (RAF) recently inducted its first Autonomous Collaborative Platform (ACP), named StormShroud, to enhance the survivability of crewed fighter jets. StormShroud will support RAF F-35B Lightning and Typhoon pilots by blinding enemy radars, which increases the survivability and operational effectiveness of our crewed aircraft.
StormShroud is built on the Tekever AR3 uncrewed aerial system, a platform with over 10,000 combat hours logged, primarily in Ukraine. Compact and launched from a portable ground catapult, the drone has an endurance of up to 16 hours and is not VTOL-capable in its current RAF configuration.
The key component is Leonardo UK's BriteStorm EW system, designed to jam or spoof enemy radars. Acting as a “stand-in jammer,” StormShroud can fly closer to hostile air defences, deceiving or blinding radar systems before crewed aircraft enter contested airspace.
BriteStorm employs Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) technology to mimic radar signals and generate false targets. This makes it difficult for adversaries to distinguish between real and fake threats. The system can be updated in real time to counter evolving radar systems.
StormShroud drones will not be launched from aircraft but from ground positions. They are designed to operate in swarms, flying ahead of crewed jets to suppress enemy air defences and improve mission effectiveness without putting human pilots at risk.
The drones will be operated by 216 Squadron, supported by the RAF Regiment, with training underway for personnel to deploy in high-threat environments. The unit will handle deployment and field operations using small, agile teams.
Developed in collaboration with Leonardo, DSTL, DE&S;, and Tekever, the StormShroud project has received £19 million in UK investment. It supports 200 engineering jobs and marks the first in a broader family of RAF autonomous platforms.