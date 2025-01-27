'Major Milestone': ISRO ready for 100th launch as it completes GSLV-F15 rocket integration

Produced by Tarun Mishra

Integration Finalised 

ISRO announced that the GSLV-F15 rocket has been fully integrated with the NVS-02 satellite. The launch is scheduled for January 29 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

100th Mission

This marks the 100th mission for ISRO from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, marking a major milestone in the history of Indian space exploration.

Satellite Deployment

The GSLV-F15 will deploy the NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, furthering India’s regional navigation capabilities.

NVS Series 

NVS-02 is the second satellite in the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) series. It includes navigation payloads in L1, L5, and S bands, along with a ranging payload in the C-band, similar to its predecessor, NVS-01, launched in May 2023.

Enhanced Navigation

NavIC is India’s independent regional navigation system, designed to deliver accurate Position, Velocity, and Timing (PVT) services within India and up to 1,500 km beyond its borders. The NVS series aims to strengthen and enhance this capability.

Technological Contributions

The NVS-02 satellite features a mix of indigenous and imported atomic clocks for precise time estimation. It was developed and integrated at the U R Satellite Centre (URSC) with support from other ISRO centres.

Milestone for GSLV

The upcoming launch will be the 17th flight of the GSLV and its 11th using an Indigenous Cryogenic Stage. It also marks the eighth operational flight of the GSLV with this technology, highlighting ISRO's commitment to self-reliance in space technology.