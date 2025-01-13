Mahakumbh 2025: Significance of Jupiter, Moon and Mars in sacred rituals
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The Maha Kumbh Mela of 2025 in Prayagraj coincides with a rare planetary alignment where Jupiter, Venus, and Mercury will appear in close conjunction in the sky. This alignment, considered a celestial blessing, increases the spiritual significance of the festival.
Known as 'Guru' or the teacher in Hindu astrology, Jupiter's presence in the sky during the Kumbh Mela will be interpreted as a time of wisdom, prosperity, and spiritual growth, influencing the timing and rituals of the festival to maximise these celestial benefits.
The phases of the moon will dictate the schedule of the Shahi Snan, with the full moon bringing extra auspiciousness to the bathing rituals. This connection underscores the festival's deep ties to the lunar cycle, central to Hindu timekeeping and astrology.
Although not part of the main alignment, Mars will be visible, adding an element of energy, courage, and transformation to the spiritual atmosphere, as devotees seek to overcome personal challenges through the Kumbh Mela's rituals.
Venus, often referred to as the morning or evening star, will be particularly bright during the Maha Kumbh, symbolising purity and love in Hindu mythology. It's visibility during the festival will be seen as an auspicious sign for those seeking spiritual purification through the holy dip in the Sangam.
Mercury, associated with communication and intellect, will be part of the planetary lineup, heralding a period where spiritual messages are thought to flow more freely between the divine and the devotees, enhancing the meditative and introspective aspects of the Maha Kumbh.
Astrologers and spiritual leaders will interpret this event as a sign of divine favour, encouraging devotees to harness this synergy for inner peace and enlightenment, drawing a parallel between the orderly dance of the planets and the spiritual journey of the soul.
