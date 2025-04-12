'Lost in 323 B.C.': Archaeologists discover birthplace of Alexander the Great’s Grandmother in North Macedonia
Archaeologists in North Macedonia have possibly uncovered the remains of Lyncus, once the capital of the Kingdom of Lyncestis. The site is located near the village of Crnobuki. Further analysis is required to confirm the identification.
If confirmed, the discovery could mark the location where Eurydice I of Macedon, Alexander the Great’s paternal grandmother, was born. Eurydice was the mother of Philip II, Alexander's father.
Lyncestis was a minor kingdom later absorbed into the Macedonian Empire under Philip II's reign (359–336 B.C.). Its role in regional history is largely associated with early Macedonian dynasties.
The lidar survey identified an acropolis spanning at least 7 acres (2.8 hectares). Other features include the remains of a textile workshop and a possible theatre, as well as numerous artefacts such as game pieces, coins, and pottery.
A coin minted between 325 and 323 B.C. was discovered at the site, suggesting it was active during Alexander the Great’s lifetime. This challenges previous assumptions that the city was built after his death.
In 2023, researchers used aerial drones equipped with lidar (light detection and ranging) to map the site’s topography. This technology can reveal structural features obscured by vegetation.
Additional finds include Bronze Age axes and ceramic fragments, indicating long-term human presence. Archaeologists plan to continue excavations, which may offer further insights into the cultural and political significance of early Macedonian societies.