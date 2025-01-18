’Looks like a water tank’: Pakistan launches EO-1 satellite, netizens spark meme fest over its design
Pakistan successfully launched its first indigenously developed Electro-Optical (EO-1) satellite from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre on Friday.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to social media platform X to celebrate the launch, calling it a "proud moment for the nation." He commended the scientists and engineers behind the project and emphasised the satellite’s potential in areas such as crop yield prediction and urban growth tracking.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar joined in celebrating the launch, calling it a "significant achievement" and underscoring Pakistan’s growing capabilities in space science.
While the launch was hailed by government officials, social media users quickly reacted with hilarious memes. Many drew comparisons between the satellite’s shape and a water tanker. Users shared photos of water tankers and bottles on X to highlight the resemblance.
The PRSC-EO1 satellite is expected to bring practical benefits, including better disaster management, improved agricultural monitoring, and enhanced urban planning. Suparco, Pakistan's space agency, emphasized the satellite's importance in these key areas.
Suparco issued a statement emphasising that the EO-1 satellite is intended for peaceful purposes, including sustainable development. The agency stressed its role in advancing space technology for societal benefits.
The government has expressed its commitment to pursuing space technology for peaceful purposes, with an emphasis on using these advancements to improve life on Earth.
