'Like oil and water': Alien oceans on Saturn's moon could be hiding signs of life
Produced by Tarun Mishra
A recent study published on February 6, 2025, in Communications Earth and Environment, reveals how the unique physics of Enceladus' ocean could make it more difficult to detect signs of life in its waters. The moon of Saturn ejects ocean water into space through cracks in its icy surface, but the study suggests that life in the deep ocean might remain undetected due to natural barriers.
The study focuses on how Enceladus’ ocean forms distinct layers that slow the movement of material from the ocean floor to the surface. These layers can trap chemicals, microbes, and other potential signs of life in the deep ocean, preventing them from reaching the surface where spacecraft would sample them.
Chemical traces, microbes, and organic materials—signatures of life—could break down or transform as they travel through the ocean’s different layers. By the time they reach the surface, these biological markers may no longer be recognisable, even if life exists deep within the ocean.
Flynn Ames, the study’s lead author, compares the challenge of detecting life on Enceladus to trying to detect life in Earth's deep oceans by only sampling surface water. This analogy highlights the difficulties that scientists face when studying alien oceans like that of Enceladus.
The study finds that Enceladus’ ocean behaves similarly to oil and water in a jar, with distinct layers that resist vertical mixing. This means that material from the ocean floor may remain trapped for extended periods, potentially for hundreds to thousands of years, making it harder to detect signs of life from spacecraft.
The research suggests that Enceladus may not be unique in this respect. Other ice-covered ocean worlds, including those orbiting distant stars, could have similar dynamics that trap evidence of life in deeper layers, making it harder for scientists to detect life from the surface.
As scientists continue the search for life in the solar system and beyond, future space missions will need to consider the unique physics of alien oceans. Sampling surface water alone may not be enough to detect biological evidence, particularly on worlds like Enceladus where material is ejected into space.
