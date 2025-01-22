'Like a Portal': Invisible cosmic tunnels connect Earth's solar system to distant galaxies
Astronomers have uncovered a network of interconnected "tunnels" in space, linking our solar system to distant galaxies like a “portal.” This discovery challenges traditional views of space as a void and suggests a more dynamic, structured universe.
Using years of data from the eRosita X-ray observatory, scientists identified regions filled with hot plasma stretching over vast distances. These plasma regions form intricate pathways that resemble a cosmic web, connecting different parts of the universe.
The cosmic tunnels are the result of supernova explosions, which occur when massive stars end their lives in powerful blasts. These explosions create hot plasma bubbles that merge into interconnected structures, forming the observed network.
These tunnels play a critical role in guiding cosmic rays and materials across galaxies. They influence activity in the spaces between stars, affecting star formation and radiation levels. The elements produced by supernovae travel through these channels, contributing to the formation of new star systems.
The discovery reshapes our understanding of space, emphasising its dynamic nature rather than seeing it as empty. These interconnected tunnels are evidence of an active cosmic system shaped by stellar events that span vast distances.
stronomers plan to use advanced X-ray technology to further study these tunnels and their impact on cosmic structures. Future missions are expected to deepen our understanding of the role these channels play in shaping the universe.
This discovery highlights the interconnectedness of the cosmos. As research into these cosmic pathways progresses, scientists aim to reveal more about the dynamic forces shaping the universe, offering deeper insight into its ongoing evolution.
