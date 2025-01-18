'Light pollution': This clean energy project can blind the world's largest space telescope
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Astronomers are concerned about potential light pollution from the proposed INNA renewable hydrogen manufacturing complex near Mount Paranal in Chile, where the European Southern Observatory's (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT) is located.
The INNA project, led by AES Energy, is expected to increase sky brightness by up to 10%, which could significantly affect the VLT and the upcoming Extremely Large Telescope (ELT), limiting observations of faint galaxies and exoplanet atmospheres.
Located in the Atacama Desert, Mount Paranal offers some of the darkest skies on Earth, essential for advanced astronomical research. The site has been critical for ESO's discoveries, including studies of black holes, exoplanets, and distant galaxies.
The $10 billion INNA project will include solar and wind farms, a battery storage system, and hydrogen production facilities. ESO estimates the complex could produce as much light pollution as a city of 20,000 people, with parts located as close as 3 miles (5 kilometres) from the observatory.
ESO Director General Xavier Barcons suggested relocating the project 50 kilometres away to mitigate light pollution. He emphasised that while renewable energy is vital, Mount Paranal is irreplaceable for astronomy.
ESO is urging stronger regulations to protect Chile's dark skies, despite the government’s 2023 measures to control outdoor light emissions. Additional legal safeguards are sought to ensure the observatories’ functionality.
AES Chile has submitted an environmental impact assessment, with public consultations underway. The company claims to prioritise local development and environmental standards but has not yet committed to the project's final location or design.
{{ primary_category.name }}