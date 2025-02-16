'Lifting a pencil will become workout': NASA's Sunita Williams to battle gravity upon returning to Earth

Readjusting to Gravity

Sunita Williams will experience physical difficulties as her body readjusts to Earth's gravity, a process described by fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore as really tough. "Gravity is really tough, and that's what we feel when we get back," he explained in an interview on CNN. "Gravity starts pulling everything to lower extremities; fluids will be pulled down, and even lifting a pencil will feel like a workout," Willmore added.