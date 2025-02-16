'Lifting a pencil will become workout': NASA's Sunita Williams to battle gravity upon returning to Earth
Astronaut Sunita Williams is set to return to Earth after spending over eight months aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
Sunita Williams will experience physical difficulties as her body readjusts to Earth's gravity, a process described by fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore as really tough. "Gravity is really tough, and that's what we feel when we get back," he explained in an interview on CNN. "Gravity starts pulling everything to lower extremities; fluids will be pulled down, and even lifting a pencil will feel like a workout," Willmore added.
Gravity will pull bodily fluids to the lower extremities, making simple tasks like lifting a pencil feel physically demanding.
Prolonged exposure to microgravity leads to muscle atrophy and bone density loss, requiring a rehabilitation programme to regain strength.
Bodily fluids shift in space, causing "puffy faces" and thinner limbs. Upon return, this redistribution may lead to temporary discomfort.
Williams acknowledged that adjusting to life on Earth will take time, with muscle recovery happening progressively.
Williams and Wilmore will return aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, scheduled to undock from the ISS on 19 March.
