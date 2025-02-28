'Last chance to watch': Six planets to align in the night sky as planetary parade ends
Produced by Tarun Mishra
A planetary parade will be visible in the evening sky on 28 February, as multiple planets in the solar system align. Sky gazers across the United States can observe this event shortly after dusk.
NASA reports that six planets may remain visible for much of the week, offering another opportunity to observe the alignment. This follows a similar planetary event that occurred last month.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NASA Solar System reminded viewers that while the planets may appear as bright stars, they are distinct worlds with their own landscapes, weather systems, and moons.
Mercury will join Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune in the alignment. However, only some of these planets will be visible without optical aid. Uranus and Neptune require a telescope or binoculars, while Saturn may be difficult to see due to its proximity to the Sun.
A planetary alignment occurs when multiple planets cluster on one side of the Sun at the same time. Astronomers refer to these formations as "planet parades" due to their appearance in a nearly straight line across the sky.
Astronomers are monitoring T Coronae Borealis, also known as the “Blaze Star,” a binary star system that experiences periodic nova explosions. The system, last observed brightening in 1946, could soon become visible to the naked eye.
The exact timing of the T Coronae Borealis eruption remains uncertain. Pamela Gay, a senior scientist at the Planetary Science Institute, stated that the star is showing early signs of brightening, indicating that the event could occur soon.
