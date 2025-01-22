'Larger than planet': NASA's Chandra and Hubble Space Telescope discover mysterious auroras around Jupiter
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Hubble Telescope have captured a composite image of Jupiter, revealing colossal clouds of X-rays that were previously invisible to both telescopes and the naked eye.
The purple clouds of X-rays, some larger than Jupiter itself, were observed surrounding the gas giant. These clouds provide new insights into the dynamics of Jupiter’s environment.
Jupiter’s famous auroras, caused by charged particles interacting with its magnetic field, were captured as thin purple bands near the poles. Similar auroras are also observed on Earth.
The image combines Chandra's X-ray data with Hubble's infrared observations, creating a detailed multi-spectrum view of Jupiter. This technique reveals features previously unseen in single-spectrum imaging.
The observations may shed light on Jupiter’s magnetic field and its interaction with solar winds. These findings could enhance the understanding of how such interactions shape planetary environments.
NASA’s Juno spacecraft recently completed the first 3D radiation map of Jupiter, revealing unexpected levels of high-energy radiation near Europa's orbit and highlighting how smaller moons affect the planet's radiation environment.
Juno also captured low-light images of Jupiter’s rings and shepherd moons, which help maintain the rings’ structure. These observations are key to studying dust distribution and the dynamics of ring moons.
