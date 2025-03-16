Kepler, Centauri, TRAPPIST-1e, and more: Check out 7 of the most fascinating exoplanets discovered by humans
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA has confirmed over 5,000 exoplanets, ranging from scorching gas giants to icy water worlds, some with the potential to support life. Among these discoveries, a few stand out for their unusual characteristics. Here are seven of the most intriguing exoplanets beyond our solar system.
Discovered in 2014, Kepler-421b is located 1,000 light-years away in the constellation Lyra. Unlike most exoplanets, it takes 704 days to complete one orbit around its star—longer than Mars’ orbit in our Solar System. Scientists believe it formed in its current position beyond the "snow line," an area where icy bodies accumulate, challenging conventional theories of planetary formation.
Orbiting the closest star to our Sun, Proxima Centauri b is just four light-years away. Although it is located in the habitable zone where liquid water could exist, it is bombarded by intense radiation from its parent star. Scientists are still assessing whether it has an atmosphere capable of supporting life.
Situated just six light-years away, Barnard’s Star b is a rocky planet over three times the mass of Earth. It orbits a dim red dwarf star, experiencing extreme temperatures as low as -170ºC. Scientists are uncertain if it has an atmosphere, but its proximity to Earth makes it a strong candidate for future exploration.
Discovered in 2006 using a small-scale telescope, XO-1 b is a large but low-density gas giant. It completes an orbit around its star in just four days. Its detection demonstrated that even modest telescopes can contribute to the discovery of exoplanets, expanding the search for planets beyond our Solar System.
One of seven planets orbiting a red dwarf star 40 light-years away, TRAPPIST-1e has conditions that may support liquid water. This makes it a key focus in the search for extraterrestrial life. Ongoing observations by the James Webb Space Telescope aim to determine if the planet has an atmosphere and other indicators of habitability.
Located 41 light-years from Earth, 55 Cancri e is a super-Earth with intense heat on one side and perpetual darkness on the other due to tidal locking. Observations suggest it is covered in rivers of molten lava, making it one of the most geologically active exoplanets identified so far.
WD 1856 b is a Jupiter-sized gas giant that defies expectations by orbiting a white dwarf star, the remnant of a dead star, in just 34 hours. Astronomers are investigating how it survived the violent processes that led to its host star’s collapse, which could provide insights into planetary evolution.
