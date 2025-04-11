Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, and more! Meet the 6 female celebrity astronauts going to space on Jeff Bezos' rocket
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Six women, one rocket and zero gravity, Blue Origin is making history with its first all-women flight to space. This short but powerful mission will take them beyond Earth’s edge. They will travel together in Blue Origin’s space capsule for 11 minutes. Let’s meet the all female celebrity crew -
Global pop icon Katy Perry is set to fly beyond Earth aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. She’ll join five other inspiring women on a mission that crosses the Karman Line — the edge of space.
Gayle King is a well-known American TV host and journalist. She will bring storytelling to space, capturing a unique journey beyond Earth.
Amanda Nguyen is a civil rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee. Her trip signifies the message of justice and equality even beyond our planet.
Aisha Bowe is a former NASA engineer and entrepreneur. Her role connects deeply with the science and tech that powers space missions.
Kerianne Flynn is a film producer with a passion for storytelling. She joins the mission to document this once-in-a-lifetime journey to space. Her creative lens will add a unique perspective to the historic flight, capturing moments beyond Earth’s boundary.
Lauren Sanchez is a trained pilot and broadcast journalist. She is also engaged to Blue Origin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. With her aviation skills and media experience, she’s no stranger to high-flying moments. However, this trip will take her beyond the skies, into space.
