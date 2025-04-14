Katy Perry and Jeff Bezos' wife to visit space tonight! Here's how you can watch it live
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Blue Origin is set to conduct a suborbital spaceflight on Monday, 14 April, featuring an all-female crew. The flight will depart from the company’s West Texas launch site using its reusable New Shepard rocket.
The six-member crew includes singer Katy Perry, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics researcher Amanda Nguyễn, TV host Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez, a journalist and partner of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.
The mission, designated NS-31, will open its launch window at 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT). The livestream will begin 90 minutes prior, accessible via Blue Origin or Space.com.
The flight is expected to last 10 to 12 minutes, during which the capsule will cross the Kármán Line (100 kilometres above sea level), providing passengers a few minutes of weightlessness and a view of Earth from space.
NS-31 will mark Blue Origin’s 31st overall New Shepard flight and its 11th with crew. It will also be the first all-women spaceflight since Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova’s mission in 1963.
While Blue Origin has not revealed the cost of tickets for this flight, Virgin Galactic — a competitor in suborbital tourism — currently charges $650,000 per seat.
Viewers can watch the full launch online. Blue Origin will provide coverage beginning at 8:00 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT), ahead of the scheduled liftoff time.