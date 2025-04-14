Katy Perry and Blue Origin’s all-women crew debut custom flight suits by Monse
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Blue Origin is scheduled to launch an all-female crew on its New Shepard suborbital rocket on Monday, 14 April. The flight will include singer Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King, bioastronautics researcher Amanda Nguyen, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and flight organiser Lauren Sánchez.
Ahead of the mission, the crew revealed their newly designed flight suits created by fashion label Monse. The suits aim to merge functionality with tailored aesthetics and were presented in a crew photo shared by Blue Origin on 12 April.
Lauren Sánchez, who organised the mission and is engaged to Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, commissioned Monse designers Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim for the project. Sánchez said the suits reflect both elegance and character, offering a different take on traditional space apparel.
The new suits depart from Blue Origin’s regular polyester blue suits with black padding. Instead, they use flame-resistant stretch neoprene and remove the shoulder pads and black detailing. The redesign focuses on simplified, sleek visuals with improved fit.
According to co-designer Garcia, the aesthetic draws influence from motocross and ski wear. The aim was to ensure the suits were both practical and form-fitting, offering a modern and professional appearance suited to space travel.
Crew member Gayle King described the flight suits as “professional and feminine,” noting how they manage to blend technical requirement with style. The designers prioritised simplicity, comfort, and mobility during the creation process.
The launch will take place from Blue Origin’s West Texas site at 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT) on 14 April. Live coverage will begin at 8:00 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT) and will be available via Space.com with streaming support provided by Blue Origin.