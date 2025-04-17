'K2-18b': NASA’s James Webb Telescope discovers most promising sign of alien life on an exoplanet
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Astronomers have reported possible indicators of life on K2-18b, an exoplanet located 124 light years away in the Leo constellation. The findings are based on data from the James Webb Space Telescope.
Researchers detected the presence of dimethyl sulphide (DMS) and dimethyl disulphide in the planet's atmosphere — chemicals that, on Earth, are only known to be produced by living organisms, particularly marine microorganisms.
Lead author Nikku Madhusudhan of Cambridge University stated the findings offer a “hint” of biological activity but emphasised that further confirmation is required before drawing conclusions about life beyond Earth.
The planet, over eight times the mass of Earth, orbits within its star’s habitable zone. This region could allow for liquid water, although debate continues over whether the planet is too hot to support life.
In 2023, methane and carbon dioxide were previously identified in K2-18b's atmosphere. More recent observations using Webb’s mid-infrared instruments have strengthened evidence of DMS, though the results remain below the accepted scientific confidence threshold.
Some experts, including Oxford physicist Raymond Pierrehumbert, argue the planet may be uninhabitable due to high temperatures. Others caution that DMS can also be formed by non-biological processes, as seen in comet observations.
It may take another 16 to 24 hours of telescope observation to confirm the presence of DMS with high confidence. Researchers believe such progress could help address broader questions about life elsewhere in the universe.