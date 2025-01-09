JAXA deploys first ever wooden satellite in space from ISS

LignoSat, the world’s first wooden satellite, was deployed into Earth’s orbit last month at an altitude of 400 km. It was delivered to the International Space Station in November 2024 onboard a SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule.
The satellite, developed by Kyoto University and homebuilder Sumitomo Forestry, is made from 10 cm long honoki magnolia wood panels and assembled with a Japanese wood-joinery method which omits the use of screws or glue. It weighs 900 grams.
Over its six-month mission, LignoSat will examine the viability of wood in space applications. The satellite aims to compare the performance of wood against conventional materials like aluminium and titanium, offering insights into sustainable alternatives for future spacecraft.
Equipped with sensors, LignoSat will monitor how wood reacts to extreme temperatures and radiation. As it orbits, it faces temperature fluctuations from -100°C to 100°C every 45 minutes. The satellite will also evaluate wood’s ability to shield its onboard instruments from geomagnetic fields.
The findings from LignoSat may inform future designs for wooden structures on the Moon or Mars. Timber’s durability in the absence of water and oxygen, coupled with its sustainability, could make it a viable material for long-term space habitats.
LignoSat’s wooden components offer an eco-friendly solution to space debris. Unlike conventional satellites that release aluminium oxide during re-entry, wooden satellites are designed to burn up entirely in the atmosphere, minimising their environmental footprint.
The researchers envision a future where wood could be a cornerstone of space exploration. “With timber, a material we can produce ourselves, we could build habitats and work in space indefinitely,” said Takao Doi, an astronaut and researcher at Kyoto University.
