Japan's Hayabusa2 encounters technical glitch en route to another asteroid: What’s next?

Produced by Abhinav Yadav

Abhinav Yadav
Apr 17, 2025, 07:25 PM

Hayabusa2 spacecraft has gone into protective safe mode after detecting an abnormality during its journey through space. The probe had been on a mission to reach another asteroid, after successfully returning Ryugu samples to Earth in 2020.

What Happened?

On March 21, the spacecraft detected a glitch and automatically switched to safe mode, JAXA confirmed in an April 2 update. Despite the issue, communication with Earth remains stable, and engineers are now assessing the problem and its possible effects on future plans.

A Decade of Space Travel

Hayabusa2 launched in December 2014 and has been in space for over 10 years. It studied asteroid Ryugu for 18 months and returned valuable samples to Earth, a major achievement in space exploration.

What’s Next for Hayabusa2?

The probe is now en route to asteroid 1998 KY26, a tiny, spinning asteroid. It’s expected to reach by 2031. The latest glitch may affect mission planning, but JAXA is yet to release an update on the spacecraft.

A New Mission in the Works

While Hayabusa2’s status is being checked, Japan is preparing for its next big mission. In 2026, JAXA aims to launch the MMX (Martian Moons eXploration) mission to bring back samples from Phobos, one of Mars' moons.

Why Hayabusa2 Matters

Hayabusa2 gave us rare samples from the early solar system, helping scientists understand how planets and life may have formed. Its extended mission could offer more insights from yet another asteroid, if all goes well.

A Pause, Not the End

For now, Hayabusa2 is on standby mode. However, with stable communication and an experienced team behind it, there’s hope it will return to normal operations soon.