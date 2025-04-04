'James Webb Killer': NASA’s SPHEREx telescope opens its lens for the first time, begins operation in space
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA’s SPHEREx space telescope has started its scientific mission following its launch on 11 March. The observatory has captured its first images from space, demonstrating its infrared observation capabilities. These early images confirm the instrument’s readiness, despite being taken using uncalibrated detectors.
SPHEREx, which stands for Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization, and Ices Explorer, is designed to investigate key questions in cosmology and astrophysics. Its main goals include examining the distribution of water ice, the formation of galaxies, and the state of the early universe.
The telescope captures images in infrared wavelengths, which are not visible to the human eye. To make these images viewable, researchers use colour mapping techniques, assigning visible colours to different infrared bands. Each exposure combines data from six detectors, covering a field roughly 20 times wider than the full Moon.
Unlike telescopes such as Hubble or the James Webb Space Telescope, which observe narrow fields of space in high detail, SPHEREx is built for full-sky surveys. During its two-year mission, it will scan the entire sky four times, capturing hundreds of millions of cosmic objects.
Each of SPHEREx’s six detectors captures data in 17 wavelength bands per image, totalling 102 spectral bands. This approach enables the identification of an object’s composition and distance. Such data are essential for constructing maps of the universe’s structure and understanding how galaxies have changed over time.
The first images taken by SPHEREx show the telescope's optical systems are functioning as planned. Pre-launch adjustments to the telescope’s focus were successful, allowing it to detect faint, distant sources—crucial for gathering data on galaxies and cosmic phenomena from the early universe.
SPHEREx is operated by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Caltech, with contributions from institutions in the United States, South Korea, and Taiwan. As it continues routine operations, the telescope will collect around 600 exposures daily. Its wide-field data will complement targeted observations from narrow-field missions, contributing to a comprehensive understanding of the universe's history and composition.
