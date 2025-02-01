James Webb killer? NASA to launch $488 million 'SphereX' space telescope in February
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA’s SPHEREx space telescope is scheduled to launch on or after February 27, 2025, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. It will share its ride with NASA’s PUNCH mission, a constellation of four satellites studying the Sun’s outer atmosphere.
Unlike the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which focuses on detailed observations of specific celestial objects, SPHEREx will conduct an all-sky survey every six months. It will capture data in 102 infrared colours, providing a broad view of the universe to complement targeted studies by other telescopes.
SPHEREx aims to study the formation and evolution of galaxies, analyse interstellar ice for organic molecules, and investigate cosmic inflation—the rapid expansion of the universe moments after the Big Bang. By mapping hundreds of millions of galaxies in three dimensions, it will contribute to understanding large-scale cosmic structures.
To prevent interference from the Sun’s heat, SPHEREx will operate in a dawn-dusk sun-synchronous orbit. The spacecraft is equipped with multiple photon shields and radiators to maintain the necessary cold temperatures for infrared observations.
Weighing approximately 1,100 pounds, SPHEREx is designed to operate on less than 300 watts of power. The mission has an estimated cost of $488 million, making it a relatively low-budget space telescope compared to larger observatories.
Once operational, SPHEREx will conduct its first six-month sky survey, with calibrated spectral images expected to be released within two months of data collection. Its all-sky infrared map will assist astronomers in identifying regions for further study by telescopes like JWST.
SPHEREx will work alongside JWST, the upcoming Vera Rubin Observatory, and other telescopes to provide a comprehensive view of the universe. By combining data from multiple sources, scientists aim to answer key questions about the origins and evolution of cosmic structures.
