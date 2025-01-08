'ISRO's New Era': Incoming chief V Narayanan to face major challenges amid Gaganyaan's grand mission

V Narayanan steps into the role previously held by S Somanath, who left a legacy with the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission. Narayanan must maintain this momentum and ensure ISRO continues to be a leader in space exploration.
The human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, looms large on Narayanan's agenda. Ensuring the safety, technology readiness, and success of this mission by 2025 will be one of his primary challenges, requiring meticulous planning and execution.
With rapid advancements in space technology worldwide, Narayanan must push ISRO towards adopting and creating new technologies, particularly in reusable launch vehicles, satellite communications, and deep space exploration.
Balancing ambitious projects with budgetary constraints is a perennial challenge. Narayanan will need to navigate government funding, possibly seeking private investments or international collaborations to fund ISRO's expansive goals while maintaining fiscal responsibility.
The global space race is intensifying with competitors like SpaceX and Blue Origin. Narayanan must position ISRO to not only keep pace but also to carve out unique niches where India can lead, such as in cost-effective satellite launches or specific scientific research.
Following the national euphoria over Chandrayaan-3, expectations from the public and political stakeholders are high. Narayanan will have to manage these expectations while dealing with potential political pressures regarding project priorities and outcomes.
With increasing global focus on environmental impacts, Narayanan will face the challenge of ensuring ISRO's activities align with sustainable practices, from reducing space debris to minimising the carbon footprint of launches.
{{ primary_category.name }}