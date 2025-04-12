ISRO’s Gaganyaan astronaut to study effects of screen time on the brain during ISS Trip
Produced by Abhinav yadav
We know too much screen time affects us on Earth but what about in zero gravity? Indian Air Force pilot Shubhanshu Shukla is about to lead a unique experiment in space.
The study, called Voyager Displays, will launch to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Axiom-4 mission in May 2025. It will explore how computer screens affect the human brain and body in microgravity.
The experiment will examine eye movements and gaze fixation. Cognitive focus during screen use. Stress and mental well-being in space. The goal is to improve how astronauts interact with screens during long missions.
Shubhanshu Shukla, the pilot of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, will lead the experiment. He is also part of India’s Gaganyaan Mission, making this a key step in preparing for India’s own spaceflight future.
Understanding how screen use affects astronauts can help: Design better spacecraft interfaces, improve mission productivity and protect astronaut's mental health on long journey to Moon or Mars
ISRO will conduct seven experiments on ISS through the Axiom-4 mission. These studies will look at biology, space health, and tech development in microgravity. It’s India’s strongest global research collaboration in space so far.
The Axiom-4 mission is a joint project by NASA, ISRO, and Axiom Space. It includes 60 experiments from 31 countries, the most research-heavy mission yet by Axiom. India’s role highlights its growing leadership in space science and global partnerships.