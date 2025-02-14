ISRO to send 'fruit flies' into space along with astronauts on Gaganyaan mission
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The Gaganyaan mission, led by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), aims to send Indian astronauts into space on an indigenous spacecraft. This mission places India among a select group of nations with human spaceflight capabilities.
Twenty fruit flies developed by the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad, have been selected for Gaganyaan 2025. These flies will be used to study physiological effects of space travel, particularly kidney stone formation in microgravity.
Fruit flies share 77% genetic similarity with humans, making them a useful model for scientific research. Studying their biological responses in space can provide insights relevant to human health during space missions.
Astronauts face an increased risk of kidney stones due to bone demineralisation, changes in urine composition, and dehydration in microgravity. The experiment will examine the molecular and genetic factors contributing to kidney stone formation.
The experiment is being conducted jointly by UAS-Dharwad and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram. It was selected after a competition among 75 agricultural science universities in India.
Findings from the experiment could lead to the development of countermeasures to protect astronaut health during long-duration space missions. The research may also contribute to future deep-space explorations beyond Earth’s orbit.
Beyond space travel, insights from the study could enhance understanding of kidney stone formation and prevention in humans on Earth. Scientists expect the findings to support advancements in medical research and healthcare.
