'Invisible space bomb': Asteroid YR4 to disappear in April, leaving Earth defenceless until 2028
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA is working with global space agencies, including China’s CNSA, Russia’s Roscosmos, and the European Space Agency (ESA), to assess the potential threat of asteroid YR4 and formulate a response strategy.
If the probability of impact remains high, experts may consider deploying a rocket with explosives to alter YR4’s trajectory or break it apart. However, delivering the explosives with precision remains a key challenge.
According to NASA officials, destroying YR4 would require relatively little force, but ensuring accurate timing and positioning in space makes the operation complex. The success of such a mission would depend on detailed calculations and execution.
Scientists have not yet determined the asteroid’s material composition. If it is porous, like the Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013, it may disintegrate upon entering Earth’s atmosphere. However, a dense rock or metallic asteroid would require more force to deflect or destroy.
NASA has not confirmed whether a nuclear warhead is under consideration, but experts suggest the option remains open if other methods prove insufficient. Decisions will depend on further analysis of the asteroid’s structure and behaviour.
NASA can monitor YR4 with precision until April 2025. After that, the asteroid will be invisible from any man made telescope for accurate observations, leaving the scientists in four years of complete uncertainty. It is expected to return in 2028, providing another opportunity for assessment.
Initial calculations in December 2024 indicated a 1 in 83 chance of YR4 striking Earth. Experts believe that as more data is gathered, the probability of impact may decrease significantly. However, NASA remains cautious and continues to monitor the situation.
