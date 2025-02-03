International Space Station to be visible from India tonight! Here’s how to spot it on time
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Residents of Mumbai and Pune will have the opportunity to see the International Space Station (ISS) with the naked eye as it moves across the night sky. The station, which orbits Earth at over 28,000 km/h, will be visible under clear weather conditions.
The ISS will first appear in the sky at 7:23 PM and remain visible until approximately 7:28 PM. During this time, it will become the third brightest object in the night sky, following the Moon and Venus.
Observers should direct their view toward the northwest, about 10 degrees above the horizon. The station’s bright reflection of sunlight will make it distinguishable, provided there is minimal cloud cover and light pollution.
No telescopes or specialised equipment are required to see the ISS. However, using binoculars may enhance the view. Arvind Paranjpye, director of Mumbai’s Nehru Planetarium, advises that a clear sky is necessary for optimal visibility.
For nearly two-and-a-half minutes, the ISS will be clearly visible before moving out of sight. Given the station's rapid movement, observers are advised to be ready at the specified time to catch the sighting.
The ISS serves as a research facility in microgravity and currently hosts astronauts, including Sunita Williams. While individual details of the station may not be visible, its presence highlights ongoing space exploration efforts.
Observers can attempt to photograph the ISS as it crosses the sky. You can use a telescope to take a detailed picture or use any DSLR camera with a Telephoto zoom lens to capture the station in detail
