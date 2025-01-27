'Indian Constellation': What is ISRO's NVS-02 satellite?
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the NVS-02 satellite on January 29, 2025, aboard the GSLV-F15 rocket. The launch will take place from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
NVS-02 is the second satellite in India’s new generation of navigation satellites, contributing to the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system. It aims to enhance the country's satellite navigation capabilities.
NavIC is India’s regional satellite navigation system, designed to provide accurate positioning, velocity, and timing information to users within India and up to 1,500 km beyond its borders. NVS-02 will improve the system’s overall performance for applications like navigation, agriculture, fleet management, emergency services, and mobile location services.
The satellite carries an advanced navigation payload with three frequency bands (L1, L5, and S) for precise positioning. It also includes a Rubidium Atomic Frequency Standard (RAFS) for accurate timekeeping, critical for navigation services.
NVS-02 will replace the older NavIC satellite, IRNSS-1E, and will be positioned at 111.75°E in orbit, ensuring continued service and enhanced functionality for the NavIC system.
Weighing 2,250 kg, NVS-02 has a power capacity of approximately 3 kW. It combines both indigenous and imported atomic clocks to improve timing accuracy, and its new L1 band signals enhance compatibility with global navigation systems.
The satellite has undergone extensive testing at the U R Satellite Centre (URSC). This included thermal vacuum tests to simulate space conditions and dynamic tests to confirm its structural integrity for launch. These tests ensure that the satellite is prepared for its deployment into orbit.
{{ primary_category.name }}