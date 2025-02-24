'India, Pakistan at risk': Australia's collision with Asia will form new mountain ranges and alter coastlines
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Scientists have observed that the Australian continent is moving north at a rate of 7 cm per year. This gradual shift, caused by plate tectonics, is expected to lead to a collision with Asia in the distant future.
According to researchers, the movement of continents follows a cyclical pattern. Australia separated from Antarctica around 80 million years ago and has been steadily drifting for the last 50 million years.
The eventual collision with Asia could alter ecosystems significantly. Australia hosts unique species such as kangaroos and platypuses, while Asia has its distinct wildlife. The merging of these landmasses could reshape biodiversity in unforeseen ways.
The continent’s movement is already affecting modern navigation systems. In 2016, Australia had to update its official GPS coordinates by 1.8 metres to account for these shifts, ensuring accuracy in mapping and location services.
Australia’s drift requires continuous adjustments in satellite mapping, aviation, and autonomous vehicle navigation. Any misalignment in coordinates could cause operational disruptions in industries relying on precise positioning data.
While the Indo-Australian Plate’s movement is directed toward Asia, its effects on India and Pakistan remain uncertain. Scientists suggest that while direct impact may be centuries away, regional seismic activity could be influenced over time.
Experts predict that in millions of years, Australia’s collision with Asia could reshape regional geography, potentially forming new mountain ranges and altering coastlines. However, this transformation is a slow process, unfolding over geological timescales.
