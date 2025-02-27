'Incoming traffic on Moon': IM successfully launches 3rd lunar lander of 2025 via SpaceX rocket
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Houston-based Intuitive Machines has successfully launched its second lunar lander, Athena, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The launch took place from Florida as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) programme.
The IM-2 mission aims to explore the Moon’s south pole region, specifically Mons Mouton. The lander carries a drill and robotic instruments designed to detect water ice, which could be used for future lunar exploration.
Athena carries multiple payloads, including the NASA-built Lunar Trailblazer probe and an AstroForge spacecraft. Lunar Trailblazer will map water distribution, while AstroForge’s spacecraft will continue its journey into deep space for asteroid exploration.
Unlike its predecessor, Odysseus, which tipped over upon landing, Athena is expected to achieve a more controlled descent. Engineers have improved navigation systems to ensure accuracy within a 50-metre radius.
The mission will test new technologies, including a robotic “hopper” named Grace, a four-wheeled rover, and a cellular network for lunar operations. Nokia, in collaboration with NASA, is involved in the connectivity experiment.
Athena is expected to operate for about ten days on the Moon, powered by sunlight at Mons Mouton. The mission will focus on data collection before the lander loses power.
Following the IM-1 mission, which faced technical challenges but successfully landed, Intuitive Machines aims for a more advanced exploration effort. This marks another step in NASA’s plans for lunar resource utilisation and long-term exploration.
