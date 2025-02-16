'I'll bleed to death': Ex-ISRO chief who landed on India on Moon, opens up on his battle with cancer
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Former ISRO chairman Dr S Somanath revealed that he discovered his cancer on the morning of the Aditya-L1 launch. Insisting on an ultrasound scan, he was informed of a potential issue. Despite this, he proceeded with the mission and travelled to Chennai later that evening for further medical evaluation.
During an interview with Sansad TV, Somanath emphasised that early diagnosis played a crucial role in his ability to manage the disease. He urged people to be aware of symptoms and undergo regular health check-ups, highlighting that many cancers, such as breast cancer, are often detected late.
Describing the difficulties of treatment, Somanath shared that chemotherapy caused severe physiological effects, including loss of taste, low blood counts, and internal bleeding. He noted that these complications made the recovery process especially demanding.
Medical professionals strongly advised him against travelling due to the risk of fatal bleeding. His blood count had dropped to dangerously low levels, and doctors cautioned that internal bleeding, particularly in the ears, could be life-threatening.
Despite warnings, Somanath continued travelling for work. "I was allowed not to fly or travel to Delhi to come from Bangalore. But I had no option because I was a secretary, I needed to travel. So I told my doctors, 'I'm not going to listen to you.' Whether my blood count was reaching almost 20,000 — it has to be 2 lakh plus — they warned me that I should never travel. They said if you get bleeding in your ears, you will bleed to death. I said nothing doing, I am going to travel."
He stressed the importance of mental resilience, stating that concentration on work helped him navigate the physical and emotional toll of the illness. According to him, the ability to stay focused can make challenges feel secondary.
Somanath said his journey gave him firsthand knowledge of dealing with cancer and supporting others facing similar struggles. He remained immersed in his professional responsibilities, which helped him cope with the treatment process.
