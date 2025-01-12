'I saw UFO': Former US President's secret conversations reveal his belief in aliens
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Scott Simon of NPR has revealed details of an off-the-record conversation with former US President Jimmy Carter from the late 1900s. The discussion focused on UFOs and alien civilisations, sparked by Simon’s work on a story about alien abduction support groups.
According to New York Post, Jimmy Carter shared his belief in a larger divine plan, saying, “If there is life out there, we’re still part of the same master plan. God’s hands are big enough to hold us both.”
While Jimmy Carter did not rule out the existence of extraterrestrial life, he expressed doubt that UFOs were related to alien civilisations, stating, “I doubt they’d send big, bulky airships. They’d probably just keep watch and leave us alone.”
Jimmy Carter witnessed a UFO during a Lions Club supper in Georgia. “I saw an unidentified flying object,” Carter said. He described the sight as a bright light that changed colours and moved closer before stopping beyond nearby pine trees. However, Carter later withdrew his statement and said that he did not believe the object was from outer space.
During his presidency, Jimmy Carter disclosed approximately half of the US government’s UFO files. His campaign promise in 1976 to release government UFO information was a significant step in promoting transparency on the subject.
Actress Shirley MacLaine, a friend of Carter, claimed that he privately expressed stronger beliefs about alien crafts and their occupants than he did publicly, supporting her views on the subject.
Jimmy Carter remains notable for his openness about UFOs, his personal sighting, and his efforts to disclose government files on the subject. His legacy continues to influence discussions on extraterrestrial life and unidentified aerial phenomena.
{{ primary_category.name }}