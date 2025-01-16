How to watch NASA's Sunita Williams' 6.5-hour spacewalk today?
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA released photos of astronauts Sunita Williams and Nick Hague wearing spacesuits aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The images were taken last week during “fit checks” ahead of their scheduled spacewalks.
Sunita Williams and Nick Hague are set to conduct two spacewalks: US Spacewalk 91 on January 16 and US Spacewalk 92 on January 23. Both are planned to last approximately 6.5 hours, focusing on ISS maintenance and upgrades.
The astronauts will work on repairing NASA's NICER X-ray telescope and upgrading the Canadarm2 robotic arm, ensuring the ISS continues its scientific and operational capabilities.
The first spacewalk will start at 8:00 am EST (6:30 pm IST) on January 16, with live coverage on NASA+ beginning at 6:30 am EST. The second will start at 8:15 am EST (6:45 pm IST) on January 23, with live coverage from 6:45 am EST. You can also watch the spacewalk on NASA’s YouTube channel.
Sunita Williams and her Crew 9 colleagues, including Nick Hague, Aleksandr Grubonov, and Butch Wilmore, will remain aboard the ISS longer than initially planned due to delays in the Crew 10 launch.
NASA delayed the launch of Crew 10, initially scheduled for February 2025, to late March 2025. The delay affects Crew 9's return timeline, as they must remain until Crew 10 arrives for a handover.
Crew 9 is now expected to return to Earth in late March or April 2025, following the arrival and brief handover with Crew 10 aboard the ISS.
