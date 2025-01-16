How to watch NASA's Sunita Williams' 6.5-hour spacewalk today?

Spacewalk Timings

The first spacewalk will start at 8:00 am EST (6:30 pm IST) on January 16, with live coverage on NASA+ beginning at 6:30 am EST. The second will start at 8:15 am EST (6:45 pm IST) on January 23, with live coverage from 6:45 am EST. You can also watch the spacewalk on NASA’s YouTube channel.