How Bhagavad Gita’s 3000-year-old verses challenge modern fitness myths
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Krishna emphasises the importance of physical activity, stating that without it, one can't even sustain the body. Daily movement is essential for survival and vitality (Gita 3.8).
The Gita advocates for moderation in all aspects—eating, sleeping, and exercising. Avoiding excess is key; true mastery, whether physical or spiritual, comes from balance (Gita 6.16–17).
Nutritious, fresh, and sattvic foods promote clarity and long life. In contrast, stale or overly processed meals dull both body and mind, according to ancient yogic wisdom (Gita 17.7–10).
Approaching meals with gratitude and mindfulness enhances digestion and connection. Krishna suggests treating food as a sacred offering (Gita 3.13).
Self-discipline is a recurring message. Mastering one's desires strengthens both mind and body, much like the steady resolve of a yogi (Gita 6.5).
Stress drains energy. The Gita teaches inner calm and balance, keeping the nervous system strong and the body resilient (Gita 2.14).
Krishna praises regular, dedicated action over fleeting intensity. Just like fitness, progress comes from daily commitment (Gita 3.19).
Let go of obsession with outcomes. Focus on consistent effort and proper form, not recognition. This mindset fosters sustainable growth (Gita 2.47).