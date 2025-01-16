'Heaven's flow': Decoding Saraswati river's mythical origins and spiritual legacy
In Hindu mythology, the Saraswati River is described as emerging from the mouth of Brahma, the creator god, symbolising the river of knowledge and wisdom. This divine origin mythically positions the river as a source of enlightenment, central to the Vedic culture's spiritual narrative.
Historically, the Saraswati River flowed through the regions of Punjab, Haryana, western Rajasthan, and Gujarat, eventually draining into the Gulf of Kachchh in the Arabian Sea. This vast river system was pivotal in shaping the landscape and culture of ancient India.
The river mysteriously disappeared around 5,000 years ago, attributed to climatic changes and tectonic movements. This event marked a significant shift in the region's geography and cultural practices.
The Saraswati River stands as a symbol of knowledge and spirituality in Hindu tradition. Its disappearance is often interpreted as a transition from the physical world to the metaphysical, embodying the journey from material to spiritual enlightenment. It's believed that bathing in or praying at the river's sacred sites can purify one's soul and grant spiritual insights.
The ancient riverbed of the Saraswati, now known as palaeochannels, lies beneath layers of aeolian sand and alluvium. Modern research, including efforts by ISRO, has traced these channels, offering insights into the river's once-mighty path.
German-American philologist, Michael Witzel believes that the Vedic Sarasvati river corresponds to the "heavenly river," the Milky Way, in ancient texts, symbolising a celestial path to immortality and the afterlife. This connection ties the physical river to cosmic and spiritual dimensions, enhancing its mystical significance.
Rigvedic and later Vedic texts have been crucial in identifying the Saraswati with present or ancient river systems. These texts not only describe the river's physical attributes but also its spiritual and cultural importance, shaping the understanding of its role in ancient Indian civilisation.
The quest to trace the Saraswati's course has led to scientific explorations, with researchers using satellite imagery and geological studies to map its ancient path. Efforts to "revive" the river through water management projects reflect a blend of cultural reverence and modern science, aiming to reconnect with this ancient lifeline of civilization.
