'Happy and honoured': Mother of NASA's Sunita Williams opens up about her daughter's daring mission
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Bonnie Pandya, mother of astronaut Sunita Williams, stated that astronauts are trained for extended space missions. She emphasised that her daughter is happy and honoured to be part of the mission.
Ms Pandya dismissed concerns that the astronauts feel stuck on the ISS. She acknowledged the unexpected delay but said such situations are common in space missions.
Having been to space before, Williams' prolonged stay does not worry her mother. Ms Pandya expressed confidence in her daughter’s experience and NASA’s safety measures.
Responding to claims by Elon Musk that the Biden administration had abandoned the astronauts in space, Ms Pandya clarified that the mission remains a scientific endeavour without political influence.
Speculation about Williams’ health arose after images showed her looking thinner. However, NASA has confirmed that both astronauts are in good health and under regular medical supervision.
Ms Pandya reassured that Williams exercises for two and a half hours daily, following standard space protocols to maintain physical fitness during extended missions.
NASA has scheduled Williams and Butch Wilmore’s return for around 19 or 20 March 2025. Their journey back to Earth will be aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.
