Google Maps reveals new mysterious building at Area 51, ignites alien rumours again
Produced by Tarun Mishra
A tall, triangle-shaped tower with a circular base has been spotted via Google Maps inside Area 51, reviving public interest in the secretive US military site. The location of the structure, deep in Nevada's desert, is consistent with known boundaries of the classified base.
The structure gained attention after a Reddit thread highlighted its presence, prompting various interpretations from users. While some suggested it might serve a communication or radar function, others proposed it was intended to attract attention or mislead.
Despite recent online interest, satellite records suggest the tower was built between 2005 and 2006. This timeline was confirmed by Dreamland Resort, a website that monitors developments within Area 51 using satellite image archives.
The tower’s location near a known Radar Cross Section (RCS) testing range has led some to believe it could play a role in radar experimentation or signal testing. There is no official statement regarding its intended use.
One feature of interest is the suggestion that the tower may be capable of rotating around its vertical axis. If accurate, this design could indicate a specialised tracking or data collection function rather than a fixed installation.
As with other structures at Area 51, there has been no comment from the US military. The base, which was only officially acknowledged in 2013, has a history of secrecy that continues to encourage speculative narratives.
The reappearance of the structure on Google Maps has drawn attention to how open-access satellite imagery can reignite interest in classified sites. Online users continue to scrutinise such images in search of unexplained or unusual features.